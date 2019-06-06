Marvel producer already has two possible post Avengers Endgame team-ups in mind

Marvel Studios executive producer Victoria Alonzo has said in a Reddit AMA that she already has a couple of possible future team-ups in mind, following the conclusion of the 22-film Infinity Saga.

When she was asked which two characters she’d like to see team up in the future, she wrote, “Although your question is very tempting to answer, I’m afraid if I give you two characters I would be leaving out a lot of other characters that would be hurt if I singled them out. So I won’t give you names but please know I have made a choice in my head.”

The MCU has already featured several character team-ups, such as Thor-Hulk, Steve Rogers-Bucky Barnes, and most recently, Spider-Man-Captain Marvel.

There has already been speculation about integrating the Fantastic Four and the X-Men into the MCU, following Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox. With Fox’s X-Men saga coming to an end with Dark Phoenix, the door is open for Disney to introduce those characters into the MCU. President Kevin Feige has, however, said that this isn’t part of the next five-year plan for the studio.

It was recently reported that the Fantastic Four could be rebooted as part of the MCU as early as 2022, following two films by Tim Story, and a failed franchise -started by Josh Trank. Alonzo in the same Reddit AMA said that she finds the name ‘X-Men’ to be ‘outdated’ considering how many female superheroes are a part of the team.

