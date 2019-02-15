New Avengers: Endgame theory says missing character in trailer is Doctor Strange

When Marvel released the second teaser for Avengers: Endgame during the Super Bowl, even they would not have expected how minutely fans will dissect each and every frame of the 30-second clip. From Black Widow’s hair to Hawkeye’s stance, fans analysed every character, even those who weren’t in the trailer at all.

One fan had pointed out how in a couple of shots in the trailer, it appears as if Marvel had edited out a person from the frame. Fans wondered if it was Captain Marvel or Loki but it looks like it was someone we thought died in the Decimation.

A recently shared theory on Reddit suggests that the character that was edited out from the scene was Doctor Strange. It says that Strange used the Time Stone on himself before handing it over to Thanos, as we saw in Infinity War. By using it on himself, he travelled through time and space and was able to not only witness the future but also physically shape it in the one way that leads to the Avengers’ victory against Thanos.

Check out the full theory:

We’ve heard the theory that Doctor Strange used the Time Stone before surrendering it to Thanos (based on the fact the gem glowed when he revealed it).

I’ll do you one better (why is Gamora?!):

What if Doctor Strange wasn’t just time-viewing? What if he was time-traveling? What if he actually played out all those millions of possible futures until he made one work?

This aligns with the theory that Doctor Strange couldn’t have died in Infinity War because, like the Ancient One, he wouldn’t be able to see past his own death.

What if he programmed the Time Stone to return him to Titan every time he died/failed in a possible future, which would explain the twitchy poses Mantis noticed as he “viewed time.”

Perhaps using Time Vortexes in the Quantum Realm is a huge misdirect. Maybe Doctor Strange travels in time, saves the day, then returns to his own timeline to die so an alternate version of himself can live without paradox.

If true, he may just be the “edited out” Avenger from the 2019 Superbowl TV spot!

However, others on Reddit were not to sold on the theory. “This is way too complicated to actually make sense and be compelling on screen,” commented a Marvel fan. “The stone glowed because they all glow all the time anyway,” wrote another.

Avengers: Endgame is a follow up to Infinity War. It will conclude this phase of the MCU, and will arrive in theatres on April 26. It will follow Captain Marvel, which releases on March 8.

