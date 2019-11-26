‘New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020’: Matthew Lewis posts the ultimate clickbait

hollywood

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 20:00 IST

Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis posted the ultimate clickbait on Monday, when he wrote on Twitter, “‘New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020.” Lewis, who played the bumbling Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter franchise, also shared a link.

However, after clicking the link, fans quickly realised that it didn’t direct to a news report on the Harry Potter film, but to the UK voter registration website. Lewis was creating awareness for the upcoming UK general election.

New Harry Potter film with original cast to begin shooting in 2020... https://t.co/mAWQPGba0o — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) November 25, 2019

Fans who were initially disappointed appreciated Lewis’ tactics. “As someone living in the US could you do this again next year? And we’ll played sir!” one person wrote. “This is clever. This is genius,” wrote another. One fan shared a reaction GIF, in which Professor McGonagall is awarding “10 points to Gryffindor!”

Here are some more reactions:

Well played dude well played xx pic.twitter.com/HwPX0IPUjx — ❄️WhatsonWatson.Org❄️ (@whatsonwatson1) November 25, 2019

Lewis’ tweet has received over 15000 retweets and close to 50000 ‘likes’. There is no official news about a possible Harry Potter reunion series, however. Warner Bros is instead concentrating on the spin-off series, Fantastic Beasts. The third film in the series was recently given a 2021 release date, with cast members Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and others returning.

There has, however, been talk of a possible film adaptation of the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which will feature original cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. Grint in a recent interview said, “I mean, never say never! It’s a great story. It’s kind of a genius extension of those characters. But I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more