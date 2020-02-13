No Time To Die: Billie Eilish James Bond theme to drop Friday, listen to teaser here

hollywood

Grammy winner Billie Eilish’s theme song for No Time To Die, the upcoming James Bond film, will be released early Friday morning, the singer announced in a tweet sharing a teaser of the track. Indian fans can expect the number, also titled No Time To Die, to drop at 5:30 am IST.

“The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled No Time To Die and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT,” Billie wrote in a tweet. In the accompanying 13-second teaser, we can hear trademark soft piano notes playing a version of the Bond theme.

The theme song for the 25th @007 film, written and performed by Billie, is titled "No Time To Die" and will be released globally tomorrow at 4pm PT. #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/5QU9a3FPM0 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 12, 2020

Billie is the youngest performer to sing the James Bond theme, which in recent years won Oscars for Adele and Sam Smith. Previous performers include Nancy Sinatra, Chris Cornell, Duran Duran and Shirley Bassey, to name a few. Billie’s brother, Finneas, will produce the new song. The duo won multiple Grammys recently, including Best New Artist and Best Producer.

The score was originally supposed to be composed by Dan Romer, but he was removed late into post-production. Hans Zimmer was hired in his place, and to keep up with the rushed schedule, he brought in frequent collaborator Johnny Marr to co-compose.

No Time To Die is actor Daniel Craig’s final film as the iconic British spy. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga -- the first American to be handed the reins of the franchise -- the film brings back old characters and introduces new ones. Jeffrey Wright, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Lea Seydoux return, while Rami Malek and Lashana Lynch play new characters. The film is slated for an April 2 release in the UK, and an April 3 release in India, a week ahead of its US release.

