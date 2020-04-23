e-paper
Pierce Brosnan advises Daniel Craig on life after James Bond: 'You did a magnificent job'

Pierce Brosnan has shared his advice for Daniel Craig, who is poised to retire as James Bond later this year.

hollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 18:04 IST
Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig as James Bond.
Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has shared his advice for current 007 Daniel Craig, who will retire as the iconic British spy later this year, with No Time to Die, his fifth and final film in the series. Brosnan appeared in a watch party for his film Goldeneye, organised by Esquire.

“Enjoy your life,” Brosnan said. “You did a magnificent job, Daniel. You were truly a great Bond. Really, hats off to you, sir. I’ve enjoyed watching you very much. You really grabbed the bull by the horns and ran with it all the way, the world is your oyster and you can do anything you want. Stay well.”

 

Craig had played Bond in four films -- Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre -- before agreeing to return for one last outing. No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and was slated for an April release before being pushed to November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Craig had previously said that he hopes fans like the film, because the cast and crew had put everything they had into making it. “This is it. That’s it, it’s over,” Craig told Entertainment Weekly. “But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

No Time to Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek as the villain.

