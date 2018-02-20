Read Michelle Obama’s message to Black Panther team: I loved this movie

Former first lady of the US Michelle Obama has congratulated the team of filmmakers behind Black Panther. Praising the film’s cultural impact, she says the movie will show black youth a superhero that looks like them.

Black Panther is the first major blockbuster that features a predominantly black cast along with several strong female characters who play allies to T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

“Congrats to the entire Black Panther team. Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories,” she tweeted on Monday.

Black Panther has had a record breaking opening at the box office. The film made $235 million (Rs 1500 crore) in its four-day weekend in the United States, besting totals of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Iron Man 3. The film has collected Rs 29 crore in four days in India (including Thursday previews), which was enought to make it the most successful opening of any solo superhero movie in the country, and the biggest opening for a Hollywood movie in 2018. The film has made $404 million (Rs 2600 crore) worldwide so far.

