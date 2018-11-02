Robert Downey Jr shares tragic Spider-Man post on Halloween. Fans believe it is still too soon

It’s been six months since Avengers: Infinity War broke Marvel fans’ hearts but seems like even all that time wasn’t enough to let the healing process begin. A new post from Robert Downey Jr himself has made the wound green again.

Downey shared a special post on Halloween on Thursday that showed a pumpkin Iron Man holding a stuffed Spider-Man costume as the latter disintegrated into several leaves. The picture is a reference to the ending of Infinity War.

At this rate, I can't wait to see what the holiday decorations look like. pic.twitter.com/2Hk0fUHpvL — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) November 1, 2018

“At this rate, I can’t wait to see what the holiday decorations look like,” he captioned the photo. However, his fans did not agree. They accused him of hurting their feeling again by posting the sad picture and making the memories of the movie’s tragic ending fresh again. “From 1/10 how much do you enjoy torturing us like this?,” a fan asked Downey. “This is offensive, im calling the cops,” wrote another. Check out more reactions to Downey’s post:

Those are mine. Sorry about today's follow-up ... you know I love you. pic.twitter.com/IIbpYOD8lR — Jill (@JillikinzSEA) November 1, 2018

Hiyahhhh!!! Cap came to help you guys!! pic.twitter.com/cOaXESjrzs — กุ้งเป็นสัตว์กินพืช (@pokokun) November 1, 2018

despite the fact you love breaking our hearts :)) hope you had a good halloween with your family, and never forget you can always count w ur fandom support 😊 ily — ale (@HisDuckling) November 1, 2018

In the climax of Avengers: Infinity War, purple supervillain Thanos killed half the population of the entire universe with a single snap of his fingers. The Snappening—as it is now commonly known—also killed half of our favourite superheroes. Spider-Man, Star Lord, Groot, Black Panther, Drax, Winter Soldier, Falcon were all reduced to dust in the arms of their friends and colleagues. Fans noticed that the surviving characters - Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk and Thor - are also the original members of the superhero team.

The directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 have been adamantly denying that character deaths will be reversed. “If we say goodbye to some characters, we will say it permanently,” writer Stephen McFeely told Huffington Post. But an unofficial plot synopsis for the film, published in a magazine that also (accurately) revealed the first synopsis for Infinity War, teased time travel and alternate dimensions.

Whether they are gone for good or will be brought back to life, is a question that will be answered in the upcoming Avengers 4. Only Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and until recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy have films in the pipeline. The film will release in May 2019 and will be directed be Russo Brothers—Anthony and Joe Russo.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 21:07 IST