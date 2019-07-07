Spider-Man Far From Home box office collection day 3: Marvel film flies past Malaal, Article 15 and Kabir Singh, collects over Rs 30 cr

Spider-Man: Far From Home, featuring Tom Holland as the titular character, has received a wonderful response at the Indian box office. The film opened at Rs 10 crore on Thursday, and continued to show an upward trend during the weekend.

According to a report in Box Office India, the Marvel superhero film recorded a 40% growth with collections of around Rs 12 crore on Saturday. This takes its three-day total to over Rs 30 crore.

Directed by Jon Watts, the Marvel film is set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with the death of Iron Man, essayed by Robert Downey Jr. The Hindustan Times review of the film rated it 3 stars and read, “Spider-Man: Far From Home is basically EuroTrip, but with occasional diversions into superhero movie territory.”

The collections of the film still fall short of the highest Hollywood grosser in India Avengers: Endgame which collected Rs 120.90 crore gross in its first three days. It released a day before Bollywood film Malaal, which marks the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal and Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan. The film opened with a mere Rs 45 lakh on Friday.

It still faces some competition from two other Bollywood films, Article 15 and Kabir Singh, which continue to hold their ground at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana’s social crime drama has reportedly collected around Rs 36.50 crore in eight days.

Kabir Singh is running in its third week and has collected Rs 226 crore. Updating the box office collections of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses Rs 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: Rs 226.11 cr. India biz.”

#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Also read: Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga defends film, says ‘If you can’t slap, touch your woman wherever you want, I don’t see emotion’

He added, “#KabirSingh benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3 Rs 100 cr: Day 5 Rs 125 cr: Day 7 Rs 150 cr: Day 9 Rs 175 cr: Day 10 Rs 200 cr: Day 13 Rs 225 cr: Day 16 India biz. Days taken to reach Rs 225 cr... 2019 releases... #KabirSingh: Day 16 #Uri: Day 38 India biz.”

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 12:41 IST