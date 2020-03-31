e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Spike Lee shares script of unmade film Jackie Robinson, wanted to originally cast Denzel Washington

Spike Lee shares script of unmade film Jackie Robinson, wanted to originally cast Denzel Washington

Spike Lee had written Jackie Robinson in 1996 and has now shared the script of the unmade film online.

hollywood Updated: Mar 31, 2020 11:40 IST
Press Trust of India
Spike Lee has shared the script of his unmade film on baseball player, Jackie Robinson.
Spike Lee has shared the script of his unmade film on baseball player, Jackie Robinson.
         

Filmmaker Spike Lee, who is spending his time in quarantine like the rest of the world due to coronavirus, shared the script of his unmade film Jackie Robinson with his fans. The film, which was supposed to be his tribute to the baseball legend, was a passion project of the director. He wrote the script in 1996. Lee said he originally wanted Denzel Washington to star in the film but the actor felt he was too old to play Robinson.

 

Also read: Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus for fifth time, hospital says condition ‘stable’

“Afternoon From Da Corona Epicenter Of The USA-NYC. I Dug Deep Into Da 40 Acres Vault And Pulled Out This Script From One Of My EPIC Dream (Never Got Made) Projects-JACKIE ROBINSON. You Do Not Have To Be A Baseball Fan To Enjoy. This Script Is A Great American Story. Be Safe. Peace,Light And Love,” Lee said in an Instagram post. “Hope you enjoy it. If not, that’s alright too. It’s never getting made,” he added.

The director is set to serve as the jury head of currently postponed Cannes International Film Festival.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Over 220 foreigners at Nizamuddin Covid-19 hotspot flouted visa rules
Over 220 foreigners at Nizamuddin Covid-19 hotspot flouted visa rules
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 Update: FIR against organisers of Delhi’s Nizamuddin gathering
Covid-19 Update: FIR against organisers of Delhi’s Nizamuddin gathering
Updates: Pay cut for Maharahtra CM, ministers, govt staff to fight Covid-19
Updates: Pay cut for Maharahtra CM, ministers, govt staff to fight Covid-19
Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment
Covid-19: Countries complain about quality of China-made equipment
Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken
Three all-time IPL records that are not likely to be broken
Spit attack a worry across world as people battle Covid-19
Spit attack a worry across world as people battle Covid-19
DL expiring soon? Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30
DL expiring soon? Validity of vehicle permits extended till June 30
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News