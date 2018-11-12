Take heart, Avengers fans! Tom Hiddleston to star in Loki spin-off series and Mark Ruffalo has a ‘Lowkey’ response

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that there would an all new spin-off series starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, following which the actor tweeted, “Loki. More stories to tell. More mischief to make. More to come.” Loki was one of the first losses in Avengers: Infinity War, which ended with half the universe’s population turning into dust. Now, it remains to be seen if the series would be set before or after the events of Thanos’ snappening.

Mark Ruffalo -- who plays The Hulk in MCU’s Avengers -- commented on Hiddleston’s Instagram post and said, “Lowkey excited.”

Speaking about Avengers 4 and the role Hiddleston would be playing in the film, Loki had earlier said in a convention about how he was unsure of the direction that his character would take. According to Comicbook, he said, “Listen... I’ve heard some amazing theories about this,” and added, “I was in a park in London a couple of weeks ago, and some guys came and said hi, and they asked me the same question. They said, ‘Hey, listen, we need an answer to this question. All the other times Loki’s died’ — there’s been a few — ‘he stabs with his right hand. And now he’s stabbing with his left hand.’ I was like, ‘That’s incredible attention to detail’.”

There are also reports that Falcon and Winter Soldier maybe appearing in a series of their own, and the Scarlett Witch could also get her own series. There has, however, been no official confirmation regarding the same.

Avengers 4 is all set to release in summer 2019. The film is expected to feature time travel and quantum realm to possibly undo Thanos’ snappening. Pictures of actors from the sets of the film also suggested the same. Fan theories about each scene and what it signifies is discussed to bare threads on reddit and there is a huge buzz around the upcoming film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 21:16 IST