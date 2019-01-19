Thanos bests Avengers in the 10 Year Challenge with this hilarious new post

The viral #10YearChallenge just got the Thanos treatment, thanks to actor Josh Brolin who plays the Mad Titan. The actor shared a hilarious new post on his personal Instagram handle with a picture of a younger Dwayne Johnson, which had Thanos’ face and his purple skin superimposed on it. While that went as the decade old photo, his ‘now’ photo was of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War.

He wrote with the photo, “Wow. It’s been ten years. I look at myself back then and I can’t even believe it: no discipline, that hair, even the necklace. Haha. I don’t know what I was thinking. The right supplements, listening to Super Soul Sunday Podcast and following David Goggins has really thrown me onto the right path. My head’s just in a different place now. I really like about half of the people I meet. About 50%. Yeah, about half. #10yearchallenge #growthmindset#bigpicture.”

Earlier, Marvel had shared the then and now collages of its superheroes as part of the #10YearChallenge. With most of the 2019 photos from either Infinity War or Endgame, Earth’s Mighties Heroes didn’t fare so well.

Thanos decimated half the universe and 50% of Avengers with a deadly finger snap in Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers: Endgame – the fourth installment of the Avengers saga – will see the original Avengers come together to reverse the decimation.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame is expected to star Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan among others. The film will release on April 26, 2019, bringing the present phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe to an end.

