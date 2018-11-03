Titles for Avatar sequels revealed? Water planets, new tribes teased for James Cameron’s magnum opus

Director James Cameron recently concluded filming the second and third parts of his ever-expanding Avatar saga, and now the titles of the sequels may have been revealed. According to BBC News, documents about the future plans of the series have shed light on the titles of not just Avatar 2 and Avatar 3, but also Avatar 4 and 5.

The BBC reports that the titles of the Avatar sequels could be Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

Avatar remains the highest grossing box office film in history, whose $2.8 billion haul remains unbeaten even a decade after release. The sequels are expected to expand the universe Cameron established in the first film, with Avatar 2 featuring several scenes shot underwater — hence the speculated title.

Zoe Saldana as Neytiri in a still from Avatar.

Cameron’s Titanic star, Kate Winslet, has been announced to star as one of the ‘sea people’ in the sequel, according to Vanity Fair. Sigourney Weaver, who plays Dr Grace Augustine in the films, recently revealed that, “we just finished shooting 2 and 3” and that she was now preparing to be “busy doing Avatar 4 and 5”. Cameron had earlier told Collider that “there’s a tremendous amount of water work across Avatar 2 and 3”.

Eywa in the Avatar universe is the supreme being the Na’vi worship. She is a nature god, hence the Na’vi’s reverence for their planet.

The four Avatar sequels are set for release in December 2020, December 2021, December 2024 and December 2025. However, if Avatar 2 and 3 don’t do well at the box office, Cameron has said that there will not be a 4 and 5.

