Twitter is cringing hard at AR Rahman’s Marvel Anthem for Avengers Endgame: ‘It killed rest half of the universe’

Music composer AR Rahman revealed the much anticipated Marvel Anthem at the special Avengers: Endgame promotional event in Mumbai on Monday. However, all the anticipation dissolved into disappointment when the internet finally got its hands on the video.

Twitter is cringing hard at the song, calling it a massive embarrassment. While some wished that it was never made at all, others shared memes and jokes on social media sites to poke fun at the song.

“Managed to listen till the end of the new #marvelanthem by @arrahman & honestly “Disappointing” is an understatement. It was nowhere near @Marvel stds, esp Avengers stds. Sounds more like an IPL anthem lol. Now someone plz tell me it was just an April Fool prank by @MarvelStudios,” wrote a Twitter user. “I would have preferred spoilers to this crap. Like **f! Why would try to ruin the most awaited movie of this decade for an entire country?,” wrote another.

Check out more reactions here:

*After listening AR Rahman's marvel anthem



Me - pic.twitter.com/UcyV3Jomre — Jatin Joshi (@JatinJoshi394) April 1, 2019

I think AR Rahman won the April fool's day with the Marvel's anthem.#AprilFool #AvengersEndgame — sandeep prasad (@thatsandeepp) April 2, 2019

The Marvel 'anthem' for India isn't getting much love from either movie fans or music lovers. here's just a sample from one wa group am on... pic.twitter.com/4IgZDcW2fF — tg Shenoy (@theBekku) April 2, 2019

@Russo_Brothers #JoeBhiPuchnaHai Please Make New Marvel Anthem Please This One Is Shit 🙏🙏 — Ƀυиτγ (@InsaneWitty) April 2, 2019

After Hearing the Marvel Hindi Anthem



Thanos : pic.twitter.com/KHDnZ1A6UI — Mukku (@Gulshansinha_) April 1, 2019

After listening to Marvel Anthem of A R Rahman



Me:- pic.twitter.com/TluzJg6S7X — Rahbar Raza (@RbRaza007) April 1, 2019

Dubbing toh bigadhte hi hai abh uska original score ki bhi laga di...

Wonder wht joe russo will think — Aditya (@adi11_aditya) April 1, 2019

The song was unveiled by Endgame co-director Joe Russo. He is currently in India for the film’s promotion. Talking about the anthem, he said: “I have goosebumps every time I watch this anthem. The song is in Hindi but goes so well with the emotions in the film... The song embodies the film’s spirit.”

He feels the world of Marvel Cinematic Universe will get more diverse soon. “I don’t run Marvel, but I can say that storytelling is becoming diverse. That’s the future of Marvel. The reason I am here is because the audience from across the world has reacted to us. I am certain that different cultures will start seeing themselves represented on screen and will start identifying with characters on screen,” he said.

Avengers: Endgame will be the last in the 22-film generation including Spiderman, Iron Man. The film is slated to release on April 26.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:45 IST