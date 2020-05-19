When Shia LaBeouf revealed Megan Fox cheated on her fiance with him while filming Transformers

hollywood

In 2011, actor Shia LaBeouf made a revelation that caused quite a stir. He said that he’d been involved in a romantic relationship with his Transformers co-star Megan Fox. The fling unfolded around the time when Fox was supposedly engaged to Brian Austin Green.

LaBeouf had told Decider in an interview, “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them. I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen.”

The statement, according to Insider, was controversial because Fox was engaged to Green at the time. LaBeouf was asked about this, to which he replied, “I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I don’t know,” 12 times. “It was what it was.”

The same report stated that LaBeouf was so protective of Fox when they were together that when a Taco Bell cashier said something rude to her, “LaBeouf wound up going behind the register and whaling on the guy.”

In the same profile, LaBeouf admitted to being involved with his Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen co-star Isabel Lucas, at a time when she was dating Adrien Grenier. “It was sort of disastrous. Neither one of us, I think, were in love. Just sort of experimenting or whatever,” he said. Lucas and Grenier split up after she was involved in a car crash with LaBeouf while filming the second Transformers movie.

According to People, Fox and Green “initially got engaged in November 2006 after dating for about two years, until they called it off in February 2009. They were engaged again over a year later, before tying the knot soon after.” The first Transformers film was released in 2007, and the second one was released in 2009. Green announced this week that he and Fox had separated after 10 years of marriage. Fox had previously filed for divorce in 2015, only to reconcile. They have three children together.

In a 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox admitted to dating LaBeouf for the first time. “I mean I would confirm that it was romantic,” she said. “I love him, I have never been really quiet about that, I love him.”

Fox was fired from the Transformers franchise at the behest of Steven Spielberg, after she compared director Michael Bay to Adolf Hitler. She later returned to work with Bay in the two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films.

