From Galápagos to global: Leveraging debt-for-nature swaps

The convergence of climate risks and high debt burdens in low and middle-income economies (LMIEs) has created a dual crisis that demands innovative solutions. Increasingly, Global South nations struggle with high debt and vulnerability to the climate crisis impacts. In fact, nearly 60% of low and middle-income countries facing significant climate risks are also at high risk of financial crises. These countries are caught in a vicious cycle, spending an average of five times more on repaying their debts than addressing the climate crisis or investing in mitigation efforts in 2021, a ratio projected to increase to seven times by 2025. As extreme climate events intensify, the financial strain on these nations grows hindering their ability to invest in climate. Climate crisis (Shutterstock)

The climate crisis’s intensifying impacts are exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and creating new economic pressures. Countries face the challenge of juggling immediate development needs, inequality, poverty, health care, infrastructure gaps, and climate vulnerability. At the same time, the burden of debt severely constrained fiscal space, limiting government spending across all sectors, including critical climate investments. As a result, climate spending is not only competing with other domestic priorities but also being squeezed by debt obligations, leaving these countries with fewer resources to address the growing climate threats and their commitments to international climate pacts like the Paris Agreement’s nationally determined contributions.

Debt-for-nature (DNS) swaps offer a potential pathway to alleviate this cycle for some countries. By converting a portion of a country’s debt into investments in environmental conservation, DNS can provide both debt relief and critical funding for climate spending; its potential remains largely untapped. This paper examines the Galápagos 2022 DNS as a case study to explore how this approach can be replicated by other countries to open fiscal space while promoting climate action and in LMIEs.

This paper can be accessed here.

This paper is authored by Veronica Jijon, ORF, New Delhi.