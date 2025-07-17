India-China relations and significance of SCO for India

As the global geopolitical landscape becomes increasingly intricate, India's participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) emerges as a strategic manoeuvre to bolster its international standing and foster regional stability. The recent visit of external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, to China for the SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting underscores the importance India places on this multilateral platform, even as it navigates a complex relationship with China. Astana [Kazakhstan], Jul 04 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, in Astana. (ANI Photo)(S Jaishankar-X)

The SCO, founded in 2001, functions as an essential forum for India to interact with Central Asian nations, China, and Russia. It promotes discourse on security, economic collaboration, and cultural interchange. India's participation in the SCO is integral to its overarching aim to enhance relations with Central Asia and Russia, areas of growing importance in global geopolitics. India's involvement in the SCO highlights its dedication to regional stability and multilateralism. The group provides a platform for India to confront security issues, including terrorism and drug trafficking, that are widespread throughout Central Asia. Furthermore, it enables India to equilibrate its ties with China and Pakistan, both of which are also members of the SCO. Notwithstanding tense ties, especially with China on border issues and with Pakistan due to recent tensions, the SCO offers a neutral platform for debate and possible conflict resolution.

India’s decision to send the minister of state for external affairs, Pabitra Margherita, to the ASEAN-related Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Malaysia on July 10, 2025, while Jaishankar personally attended the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held on July 15, 2025, in China, shows India’s current strategic priorities.

While the ASEAN-related forum remains central to India’s Act East Policy, and India is its dialogue partner, the choice to prioritise the SCO reflects India’s current geopolitical focus. The SCO offers a direct platform to engage with major powers like China and Russia, and facilitates India’s efforts to deepen ties with Central Asian nations, which are critical due to their energy resources and strategic location.

In contrast, ASEAN, though vital, is perceived as a longer-term economic and political engagement. The SCO, with its emphasis on security cooperation, regional stability, and energy connectivity, aligns more closely with India’s immediate interests amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly with China and in the broader Eurasian region.

Thus, India’s delegation choices underline a calculated diplomatic signal: balancing long-term commitments in Southeast Asia while focusing on short- and medium-term strategic gains in Central Asia.

Through participation in the SCO, India is trying to mitigate its security apprehensions, especially over terrorism and regional stability, while simultaneously pursuing economic prospects in Central Asia. This strategic convergence renders the SCO an appealing forum for India, as it simultaneously cultivates its links with ASEAN nations.

The relationship between India and China is complex, marked by both collaboration and rivalry. Jaishankar's visit to China represents a crucial milestone in preserving open communication and fostering good momentum in bilateral relations. Notwithstanding previous difficulties, such as the 2020 military confrontation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, both governments acknowledge the significance of diplomacy in regulating their relationship.

Jaishankar's discussions with Chinese officials, including vice president, Han Zheng, foreign minister, Wang Yi and President Xi Jinping along with other foreign ministers of the SCO, underscore the prospects for collaboration on shared concerns, such as commerce and regional security. The SCO functions as a forum for India and China to interact productively, notwithstanding their divergences. Not to forget, this is Jaishankar’s first visit to China since the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, that brought India-China relations to a new low. This interaction is essential for regional stability, considering the considerable influence both nations exert in Asia. Jaishankar also held bilateral talks on the sidelines, most notably with Russia and Iran.

Central Asia has strategic significance for India, both for its energy resources and as a conduit to Eurasian markets. India's participation in the SCO enables it to reinforce its presence in the region, challenging China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Russia's influence. Through its involvement in the SCO, India may advance its interests in Central Asia while maintaining equilibrium in its ties with China and Russia.

India's involvement in the SCO is a strategic initiative aimed at augmenting its regional influence and addressing security and economic issues. The SCO offers India a forum to interact with other States and manage its intricate relationship with China. India's participation in the SCO will be pivotal in influencing its foreign policy and regional strategy as the global geopolitical environment changes.

This article is authored by Kamakshi Wason, Global COO, Tillotoma Foundation.