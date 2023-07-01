Rewriting history in two leading democracies
Authored by - Ravi Kalia, professor, City College of New York and Melton McLaurin, former associate provost, University of North Carolina, Wilmington.
Scotsman George MacDonald Fraser, famous for his Flashman
novels and many screenplays, wittingly noted, “I think little of
people who will deny their history because it doesn't present the
picture they would like.” That's the conundrum facing two
standout democracies on the opposite sides of the globe: American,
which prides itself as the oldest, and Indian, which boasts of being
the largest. In both countries, attempts are being made to rewrite
national history to either expunge those parts of it that appear
incompatible with their respective nativist-nationalist narratives or
otherwise are allegedly too weighty and painful for students to
grapple with.
In India, the new textbooks on history and politics that were issued
to 12th graders earlier in April have been surgically edited to either
trim or expunge references to Islamic rule of India; the secular
vision of India promoted by Gandhi-Nehru has been glossed over
and attribution to Gandhi’s assassination by a Hindu extremist has
been dropped; British India, street and city names have been
swapped from Islamic to Hindu names.
Dinesh Prasad Saklani, director of the National Council of
Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which monitors
textbook content, justified the curriculum changes as being to
lessen the burden on frazzled students after the pandemic; to
circumvent repetition; and to reclaim the proud traditions of India.
What is lost in this crusade to reclaim the sublime past is that, in
the long arch of India history, conquerors, traders and migrants all
enmeshed in India, turning the subcontinent into the multi-ethnic,
polychrome, polyglot that it’s today. The Aryans, the progenitors
of Hinduism, themselves were invaders of India in the 16th
century.
In acceptance of India’s ethno-cultural diversity, the founders of
independent India fashioned the Constitution (1950) as a liberal
and pluralistic democracy; and B R Ambedkar, the British-
American trained polymath, a Dalit who served as the lead author
of the Constitution, presciently noted: “If things go wrong in the
new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad
Constitution, what we will have to say that Man was vile.” Like
Modi, Ambedkar came from Gujarat.
Americans, too, have periodically engaged in efforts to whitewash
those parts of national history that address what remains the
nation’s enduring social dilemma: race relations. In the early20th
century, for example, the American historian Ulrich B Phillips,
who largely defined the field of Southern history and slavery in the
United States, used the diaries and letters of plantation owners to
portray plantation slavery as essentially a school through which
kindly masters taught practical skills to an inferior people. “The
history of the United States has been written by Boston and largely
been written wrong,” Phillips complained. “It must be written
anew before it reaches its final form of truth, and for that work, the
South must do its part.”
William A Dunning, Phillip’s mentor at Columbia University and a
staunch defender of the Old South, depicted the Reconstruction
period which followed the Civil War as a disaster for the defeated
South and an ill-advised effort to incorporate the newly freed
African Americans into American political and economic life.
The works of these two professional historians greatly
influenced—and continue to influence - how white Americans
viewed African Americans. White Southerners viewed their work
as complete justification of their racist views. Every Southern
state adopted history textbooks that far surpassed the work of
Phillips and Dunning in excusing the use of violence to insure
continued White dominance. While the views of Phillips and
Dunning were totally discredited by professional historians by the
middle of the century, the state history textbooks remained in use
well into the 1970s, including in the Black schools of the
segregation era. There have been efforts anew to rehabilitate their
writings. Generations of historians trained by the two scholars over
their long careers have continued with the teachings of their
mentors.
Racial anxiety among Whites, especially those with less education
and in lower socioeconomic circumstances, fuels much of White
supremacy. Like many authoritarian critics of history, they wish to
return to an imagined golden era of a White Christian nation.
Republican leaders across the nation are attempting to prevent the
teaching of the history of subjects they find unpalatable, especially
slavery, the segregation era, and the civil rights movement;
however, they are uninterested in developing a narrative based on
readily available primary sources. Such topics, they claim, portray
them and their children as racist and make them feel
uncomfortable.
White racial anxiety in America and Hindu perturbations about
demographics in India are informed by the “great replacement
theory.” Many whites believe that their political enemies are
deliberately attempting to replace them with African Americans
and non-white immigrants; for their part, many Hindus have
internalised the message that if the Hindus don’t produce more
children India will turn into a Muslim State. In 2022, a study led
by Stephanie Kramer, a scholar who studies demographics of
world religions at the Pew Research Center, concluded that “as
many people convert to Hinduism as the number that leave the
faith.”
This imagined dread guides the current White supremacist and
Hindutva narratives in the two leading democracies; and this
substitution of political beliefs for facts presents American and
Indian democracies with what may prove to be their gravest
challenge. “Without debate, without criticism no Administration
and no country can succeed,” John F. Kennedy shrewdly noted,
“and no republic can survive.”
