Addressing mental health in high-stress professions

Behind the safety and security of every nation lies an invisible burden borne by individuals in high-stakes professions. From paramilitary forces to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), to national and state protection agencies, these roles demand unwavering dedication, resilience, and emotional strength. Yet, the psychological toll on these individuals is often invisible, hidden behind a façade of strength and perpetuated by systemic stigma and cultural conditioning. Mental health(Image by Freepik)

The need to address mental health in high-stress professions has never been more urgent. A striking example is the significant 40% reduction in suicides within the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a result of targeted mental health interventions through a public-private partnership (PPP) with Mpower. This achievement underscores the transformative potential of such collaborations in addressing the mental health crisis. By combining resources and expertise, PPP models are creating a shift towards greater acceptance and support for mental well-being, helping to reduce stigma and foster a healthier, more resilient environment. This progress highlights the critical role of systemic mental health initiatives in professions where emotional challenges are often overlooked.

For decades, mental health struggles in high-stress professions have been dismissed as a sign of weakness. The culture of toughness—equating silence with resilience—has created an environment where anxiety, depression, burnout, and even trauma are internalised, often leading to tragic outcomes. The stigma surrounding mental health not only prevents individuals from seeking help but also perpetuates a cycle of distress and neglect.

Addressing these challenges demands more than isolated efforts; it requires systemic solutions. PPPs have emerged as a transformative approach to bridging the gaps in access, scale, and acceptance. These collaborations leverage the expertise, resources, and innovation of private entities while utilising the reach and influence of public institutions to create comprehensive and sustainable mental health programs that has ripple effect across a large workforce in India.

Suicide rates among professionals in high stress professions exceed the national average. While successful PPP collaborations show a blueprint, they highlight the need for systemic integration of mental health care into organisational structures across sectors with a large labour force working in public services. High-stress professions cannot afford to treat mental health as an afterthought. The following steps are crucial:

· Prioritising mental health in budgets: With less than 1% of India’s health care budget allocated to mental health, increased funding is essential to expand access and build robust infrastructure.

· Expanding access: Many personnel serve in remote locations with limited access to mental health services. Technology-enabled solutions like tele-counselling and peer support networks can bridge these gaps.

· Fostering a culture of acceptance: Sustained awareness campaigns can reduce stigma, normalise help-seeking, and emphasise the benefits of mental well-being and popularising the number just like Dial 100.

· Empowering leaders and peers: Training programmes for leadership and peer networks can create an environment where mental health is prioritised and create a safe place for conversations, making it easier for individuals to seek help without fear of judgment.

As a nation, we have made strides in addressing mental health post Covid-19 and we will achieve results through collective effort and sustained focus at both policy and grass root level.

This article is authored by Neerja Birla, mental health advocate and founder-chairperson, Mpower and Aditya Birla Education Trust.