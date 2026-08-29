Conversation around health care innovation is missing the patient’s voice

Health care has never had more innovation than it does today. AI is helping detect diseases earlier, precision medicine is making treatments more targeted, and digital technologies are changing the way care is delivered. Across the world, governments, health care providers and innovators are investing in solutions that can improve outcomes, strengthen healthcare systems and make quality care more accessible. Health care

Alongside these remarkable advances, the conversation around healthcare innovation is also beginning to evolve. Clinical outcomes and scientific breakthroughs will always remain the foundation of medical progress, but there is growing recognition that the treatment experience deserves equal attention. For patients, the success of healthcare is not defined only by whether a treatment works. It is also shaped by how comfortable the treatment is, how easily it fits into everyday life and whether people feel confident enough to continue with it over the long-term.

This shift reflects the changing nature of health care itself. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases account for nearly 74% of all deaths globally, while more than 16 billion injections are administered every year. These figures highlight that health care today is increasingly centred on managing long-term conditions rather than one-time interventions. As treatment becomes a longer journey for many patients, the next phase of health care innovation will be defined not only by smarter technologies, but also by how successfully those technologies make treatment simpler, more comfortable and easier to continue.

Health care innovation has traditionally been measured through clinical efficacy, safety, regulatory approvals, operational efficiency and scalability. These benchmarks have been instrumental in advancing medicine and will continue to remain the foundation of health care innovation. However, as treatment becomes a larger part of people's lives, there is an opportunity to broaden how we define successful innovation.

For patients, health care extends well beyond diagnosis and treatment. It often involves regular consultations, ongoing medication, repeated procedures and adapting everyday routines around care. The overall treatment experience can shape how confidently patients stay engaged with their treatment, particularly when therapies continue over months or even years.

This is why the treatment experience is becoming an important part of the conversation. A clinically effective therapy creates greater impact when patients are comfortable continuing it over the long-term. Similarly, technologies that reduce complexity, minimise anxiety or make treatment easier to integrate into daily life can support better engagement and continuity of care. Studies estimate that needle anxiety affects 20–50% of children and around 20–30% of adults, highlighting how even small aspects of treatment can influence patient behaviour and adherence.

The next phase of health care innovation is therefore not about choosing between clinical excellence and patient comfort. It is about recognising that the two work best together, creating solutions that are both medically effective and easier for patients to embrace.

The way health care is delivered has changed significantly over the past decade. While advances in medicine have improved the management of many diseases, they have also increased the number of people living longer with chronic conditions that require ongoing treatment. For millions of patients, health care is no longer defined by a single procedure or hospital visit, but by a continuous treatment journey that can span months or even years.

India is witnessing the same transformation. Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), the National Health Mission and the Universal Immunisation Programme are expanding access to quality health care and strengthening the country's health care ecosystem. As more people benefit from these programmes, there is an opportunity to ensure that innovation not only improves access to treatment but also makes the treatment experience easier to navigate and sustain over time.

This is particularly relevant in areas where repeated treatment is part of routine care. In paediatric health care, a child's early experiences can shape their confidence in seeking medical care later in life. Patients undergoing IVF often manage repeated hormonal injections alongside an emotionally demanding treatment process. Similarly, people living with chronic conditions may require ongoing therapies for years, making comfort, convenience and confidence important factors in supporting long-term adherence. These examples underline an important shift, the future of health care will be shaped not only by better therapies, but also by how well those therapies fit into the lives of the people receiving them.

One of the most encouraging shifts in health care today is the growing focus on designing treatments around the needs of patients, not just the disease being treated. While personalised medicine has traditionally focused on tailoring therapies to an individual's biology, the conversation is now expanding to include how treatments are delivered and experienced.

This is encouraging health care companies to rethink not only what they develop, but also how those innovations reach patients. Across areas such as paediatric care, fertility treatments, chronic disease management and preventive health care, there is growing emphasis on reducing the burden of treatment while maintaining the same standards of safety and clinical effectiveness.

This marks an important shift in health care innovation. Patient comfort and treatment experience are no longer viewed simply as additional benefits; they are influencing how new technologies and therapies are designed, adopted and delivered.

One area where this shift is becoming particularly visible is drug delivery. For decades, conventional injections have remained the standard for administering vaccines, biologics and several long-term therapies. While they continue to play an important role in health care, they can also contribute to treatment anxiety, discomfort and fatigue, particularly for patients who require repeated injections over extended periods.

This is driving growing interest in non-invasive drug delivery technologies. Needle-free injectors, transdermal patches, microneedle systems, inhalable therapies and other advanced drug delivery platforms are expanding the options available to both patients and healthcare providers. These technologies are designed not only to deliver medicines effectively but also to make the treatment experience more comfortable and less intimidating.

Their impact extends beyond improving patient comfort. By reducing barriers associated with repeated injections, these innovations have the potential to improve treatment adherence, encourage greater vaccine acceptance and support large-scale immunisation programmes. As healthcare continues to evolve, non-invasive drug delivery represents more than a technological advancement, it reflects a broader shift towards designing health care that is more responsive to the needs and experiences of patients.

The health care industry has made extraordinary progress in improving how diseases are diagnosed and treated. The next phase of innovation is an opportunity to bring the same level of focus to the treatment experience.

Because, in the end, patients don't experience health care through clinical data or technological breakthroughs. They experience it one consultation, one procedure and one treatment at a time. The future of health care will be shaped not only by the innovations we create, but by how those innovations make people feel throughout their journey of care.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Sarvesh Mutha, managing director, IntegriMedical.