From the archive of the Hindustan Times: September 3, 2019

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:04 IST

National Government takes over (1946)

New Delhi- The first popular Indian Government took over in Delhi today (September 2), and this ancient capital of India, which has been witness to the rise and fall of so many empires, saw for the first time a change of government as the result of a bloodless revolution.

Although the Congress leaders had discouraged demonstrations and the police authorities had applied section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, crowds gathered both at Gandhiji’s camp and in front of the outer gates of the Viceroy’s House to witness the great event. Cries of “Jai Hind” greeted the national leaders as they arrived. As the crowds stood in front of the entrance to the North Block of the Secretariat they read the motto on the main arch: “Liberty will not descend to a people. People must raise themselves to Liberty. It’s a blessing that must be earned before it can be enjoyed.” Sixty years of political struggle and a whole generation’s untold sacrifices lie behind the event they witnessed today.

Dalai’s 90-minute meeting with PM (1959)

The Dalai Lama arrived in Delhi early on Wednesday (September 2) morning by train from Mussoorie.

He was given a rousing reception by thousands of people who had gathered on the platform and the main approaches to the station.

As the train steamed in, there were shouts of “Dalai Lama Zindabad.” Hundreds of cameras clicked as he alighted from his air-conditioned compartment.

He was garlanded and rose petals were showered on him. Incense was burnt and Buddhist monks from India, Ceylon, Cambodia and Thailand sang hymns from the Maitri Sutta which deals with friendship between peoples and nations.

Mrs Lakshmi N. Menon, Deputy Minister for External Affairs, was the first to greet the Dalai Lama. Among others who welcomed him were Mrs Sucheta Kripaiani, general secretary of the Congress, and Mr A. D. Pandit, Chief Commissioner of Delhi.

Princes lose by bare 9 votes (1970)

New Delhi- In an epoch-making decision, the Lok Sabha today (September 2) accorded its approval to the Constitution (24th Amendment) Bill for the abolition of privy purses and privileges of former rulers. Amidst acclamation from the treasury benches and a sizable section- of the Opposition, the Speaker, Mr G. S. Dhillon, announced that the Bill had been passed by 339 to 154 votes.

As Prime Minister Indira Gandhi wound up the two-day debate and the division bell rang, the atmosphere was surcharged with such excitement as never witnessed before in the history of the Indian Parliament.

The touch-and-go nature of close voting was picturesquely evident on the electronic device-the essential two-thirds majority for the passage of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill was ensured by mere nine votes.

The Congress (0), the Swatantra Party and the Jan Sangh lost the crucial battle despite some BKD and Independent votes. The few Congress princes who exercised their right of conscience failed to materially affect the position.

The Speaker declared that the Bill had obtained the support of the majority of the total membership of the House and a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting, as required by Article 368 of the Constitution.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 13:24 IST