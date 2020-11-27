Green Grove pupils pay homage to BR Ambedkar

ht-school

Green Grove Public Senior Secondary School, Mohanpur, Khanna, celebrated Constitution Day on campus.

Students and staff paid homage to BR Ambedkar, father of the Indian constitution. A special tribute was paid by president JPS Jolly, chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly, and principal Suzy George.

Students of classes 9 to 11 gave Powerpoint presentations to highlight the significance of the day.

Parneet, Sukhjot, Jashnoor Kaur, Mananpreet, Avneet Kaur, Damanveer, Ishan Sharma, Dilmanjot, and Abhijeet gave speeches based on the life of Ambedkar. Taranveer gave a classical dance performance.

Students also took a national pledge, sang a national song and the national anthem.