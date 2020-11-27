e-paper
Home / HT School / Green Grove pupils pay homage to BR Ambedkar

Green Grove pupils pay homage to BR Ambedkar

ht-school Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:02 IST
HTC
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The staff and students of Green Grove Public Senior Secondary School, Khanna, taking part in the celebrations
Green Grove Public Senior Secondary School, Mohanpur, Khanna, celebrated Constitution Day on campus.

Students and staff paid homage to BR Ambedkar, father of the Indian constitution. A special tribute was paid by president JPS Jolly, chairperson Satinderjeet Kaur Jolly, and principal Suzy George.

Students of classes 9 to 11 gave Powerpoint presentations to highlight the significance of the day.

Parneet, Sukhjot, Jashnoor Kaur, Mananpreet, Avneet Kaur, Damanveer, Ishan Sharma, Dilmanjot, and Abhijeet gave speeches based on the life of Ambedkar. Taranveer gave a classical dance performance.

Students also took a national pledge, sang a national song and the national anthem.

