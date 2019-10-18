Inter School Symposium ‘The Quest’

ht-school

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:23 IST

Basava International School, Dwarka, hosted the sixth Sankalp Sahodaya Inter-School Symposium titled The Quest.

Student Council members helped in organising the event. Radhika Chitkara, a legal researcher and practitioner working on issues of gender and forest rights and state violence, was the chief guest. She was joined by a jury of three members: Nisha Ram, a guest faculty at NIFT Delhi who has been in the fashion industry for the past 20 years; Dr Arti Bahuguna, asst professor at Maharaja Surajmal Institute; and Padam Jain, head of ROBO Genius Academy at Dwarka. The Quest has been an annual feature at Basava to deliberate on critical issues. Principal Dr Manimala Roy chose the topic for this year: “AI vs AI: Is Art Integration an Antidote to Today’s Artificial Intelligence Controlled Life?” Thirteen schools from Delhi took part in the event, discussing the link between a life controlled by artificial intelligence and the role of art and aesthetics in everyday life.

At the end of the symposium, the jury members and the chief guest shared their experiences and gave tips. Bhavya Pokhriyal and Kiran Goswami from Queens Valley School, Dwarka bagged the first prize followed by Aayush Gupta and Rudraaksha from ITL Public school in the second position. The third position was bagged by Nandini Chaudhary and Antriksh Raina of Basava International School. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participants followed by the official photograph. The Symposium brought out the fact that instead of exclusivity, AI and Art can complement each other.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:05 IST