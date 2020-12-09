e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HT School / Junior colleges await Maharashtra education department nod for online classes

Junior colleges await Maharashtra education department nod for online classes

As per admission norms set by the education department, colleges can start their classes after allotting 75% of their total seats.

ht-school Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:24 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image. (File photo)
Representational image. (File photo)
         

Following the second merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) released on Saturday, colleges in the city are gearing up to start online classes for students in the coming weeks.

As per admission norms set by the education department, colleges can start their classes after allotting 75% of their total seats.

While most colleges reopen after meeting this requirement every year, this time they are awaiting a nod from the education department as the admission process has been delayed due to the pandemic and classes will take place only online.

Admissions under the second round will complete on December 9.

“We are prepared to start classes as and when the department gives us a green signal. This year, due to the Covid-19 situation and the resultant lockdown, there has already been a delay of about four months in the admissions. We hope that online classes begin soon,” said Satram Verhani, vice-principal of CHM College, Ulhasnagar.

After the first two lists, most prominent colleges in the city have been able to fill more than 80% of their total seats. Principals said the earlier the department gives them the nod, the better they can plan their teaching plans for FYJC.

“The department also needs to clarify as to what the academic calendar for these students should look like. It is not possible to squeeze in all the exams and the syllabus within the months that are left. Colleges so far have zero clarity in the issue,” said the principal of a suburban college.

A senior official from the state education department said, “Colleges can start their classes once they complete the required number of admissions.”

From November 2, the department began online classes for FYJC students after a delay in starting colleges owing to the interim stay on the Maratha quota in jobs and education. So far, the department’s YouTube channel has got over 1.42 lakh subscribers from across the state.

tags
top news
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
LIVE: ‘Told President it is critical to take back anti-farmer laws’
LIVE: ‘Told President it is critical to take back anti-farmer laws’
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
‘This is not about individuals’: Sachin reacts on Kohli’s absence
‘This is not about individuals’: Sachin reacts on Kohli’s absence
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
‘Feeling fine’: Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In