Mumbai school events: Career awareness events for school students

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:46 IST

Bombay Cambridge School recently conducted two online programmes as part of its career awareness initiative. The first programme was a local one for the students of Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (West) while the other was a central programme which included all class 10 students from all five branches of the Bombay Cambridge School. For the local programme, five panellists were invited. The panellists were former students of the school who are now pursuing professional fields including a doctor, a chartered accountant, a digital marketer, a sportsperson and an engineer. They discussed various topics such as career, internships, peer pressure, college life etc. After the local programme, the students were instructed to join the central programme which had a total of 21 professionals as part of the panel. Panellists included media strategist, psychologist, research biologist, entrepreneur, banker, career counsellor for studying abroad, journalist, architect, pilot and many more. All the sessions were interactive where the students and parents had a chance to directly ask the panellists about any doubts or clarifications that they required.

Andheri students mark Hindi Divas

Every year, students of Guru Nanak Mission High School (GNMHS) in Andheri celebrate Hindi Divas on September 14 with great enthusiasm.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, this year the school decided to celebrate virtually. Teachers participated in a quiz contest while students took part in poem recitation and poster making.

Parents also got involved in the celebrations by being part of the online audience.

Grandparents Day celebrated virtually

St Mary’s High School (ICSE), Mazagaon, celebrated Grandparents Day like every other year, but this year the event was held virtually due to restrictions. The tiny tots expressed their love and affection for their grandparents who were also invited to join the students physically or virtually for the event.

The programme began with the narration of a story about the importance and influence of grandparents, the immense value that they add to our lives and the unconditional love they shower on us. This was followed by a slideshow and a song about the special bond that children share with their grandparents.

The students made photo frames and cards for their grandparents. It was delightful to see a grandparents join their grandchildren, assisting them with their crafts. The photo frames and cards were then presented to the grandparents as a token of love. The session ended with a song dedicated to the evergreen and ever youthful grandparents.

Schools celebrates Grandparents Day

This year, Bombay Cambridge International School, Andheri (West), held an event to mark National Grandparents Day to celebrate the contributions and strength of grandparents as well as the love and bond between grandchildren and grandparents. In view of the ongoing pandemic, the event was held online. Principal Poonam Arora addressed the grandparents and shared words of wisdom. Grandparents of students participated in the virtual fun activities with great zeal which included singing old melodies while remembering actors from yesteryears. The students enthralled everyone by exhibiting their performances through videos which showcased their creativity in singing, dancing, recitation and colourful art and craft activities, all done during online classes.

Teachers, too, took part in the event and exhibited their talents such as magic show, dancing to retro songs, impersonating and hosting virtual games.