Mumbai school events: DAV holds Model UN to hone students’ skills, knowledge

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:07 IST

Keeping in mind the need to harbour the inquisitive minds of the students, DAV Public School in Thane recently held Model United Nation (UN) as a way for to increase students’ knowledge of the world as they represent a certain country at the global level.

The move was aimed at providing ample opportunities to the young leaders to dream about a better tomorrow by developing negotiation, diplomacy and leadership skills.

The third DAV Thane Model United Nations 2020 (DAVT MUN 2020) was held online for students of Class 9 and 10.

The day began with Gayatri Mantra and the conference officially opened with speech from keynote speaker and secretary general Shefali Kshirsagar. She addressed the delegates and brief about the agenda of the MUN.

Principal Simmi Juneja, in her inaugural address, highlighted that participation in MUN is meant to develop leadership skills, public speaking, writing, problem-solving skills as well as foster negotiation, critical thinking and teamwork in students.

Delegates from Class 9 and Class 10 were placed in different committees and were assigned countries to represent, or occasionally other organisations or political figures, where they represented members of that body. The delegates then formulated positions, discussed and debated with their fellow delegates in the committee.

The delegates addressed issues ranging from the current Covid-19 crisis, agenda 2063, NEP 2020, trade laws with emphasis on anti-dumping, need to protect heritage sites in conflict regions, illicit trade of small arms and light weapons.

They also spoke on the issues of regulation of crypto currencies and online drug trafficking among others.

In the valedictory function, Atharva Angale, director general, expressed gratitude to the principal and the staff for their guidance and encouragement.

Principal Juneja appreciated the hard work and efforts of the directors, assistant directors and teachers. In her valedictory note, principal Juneja said, “We believe that leaders are not born. They are made by hard effort, which is the price that all of us pay to achieve any goal that is worthwhile.

Diwali celebration at Mira Road school

Students of NL Dalmia High School in Mira Road dressed up in their traditional attires to mark the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights. The event was enthusiastic participation by both students and parents.

Class 1 students decorated diyas while Class 2 students made colourful greeting cards for the occasion.

Students of Classes 3, 4 and 5, during digital assemblies, emphasised on how to act responsibly and sensitive towards environment during this festival and promoted the use of eco-friendly colours for making rangoli.

Children enthusiastically took part in Diya making competition and decorated Diya beautifully. Not only students, but their mothers were also provided with a platform to showcase their rangoli designs while fathers made lanterns for the festive season.

Heritage club holds activities for students

DAV Public School, Thane recently conducted various activities under its heritage club activities in October. Students from Class 6 and Class 8 participated in the events enthusiastically, making the activities successful. Students of divisions A, C, E, G and I of Classes 6, 7 and 8 selected the activities based on the state of Odisha, whereas students of divisions B, D, F, H, and J selected activities based on the state of Maharashtra, for the events.

Students of Class 6 took part in museum activities wherein students were asked to make ornaments using clay or paper models or through quelling and paintings.

Some also presented photo albums on clothing and art forms of the tribal community. Class 7 students focused on folk culture and made 1-minute videos of dance and songs. Some also took photos of their rangoli. Students of Class 8 were asked to make 2-minute videos of cooking show or present PowerPoint presentations on different food habits.