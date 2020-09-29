e-paper
Punjab school events: Fun-filled day for students of DPS Chandigarh

The school ensured that the activities were planned keeping in mind the space available at home and that the items required for the games were easily found in the house.

ht-school Updated: Sep 29, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, taking part in the virtual activity.
A student of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, taking part in the virtual activity.(HT)
         

Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, organised an indoor games day for students to keep them engaged at home.

Children from classes Nursery to 2 took part in various indoor games such as ‘keeping the balloon off the ground’, ‘balancing games’, ‘hop and dance’ etc.



The objective was to encourage children to remain active, fit and healthy.

Satluj MD included in list of Business World achievers

Reekrit Serai, the managing director of Satluj Group of Schools has been included in the list of Business World 40 under 40 club of achievers in education.

The achievers were selected out of hundreds of nominations. The winners were awarded in a virtual event.

BCM Kindergarten kids learn about critters

To provide global exposure to the tiny tots, BCM Kindergarten Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana, organised British Council international activity-3 for them.

Students were acquainted with the critters in India & Canada through a PowerPoint presentation.

They depicted their learning through by matching the critters with their babies in a fun-filled worksheets. Children also showcased their oratory skills by narrating ’Animal tales’. Students enjoyed taking part in the activity with their peers in Canada.

Virtual tour for BCM students

World Tourism Day BCM School, Basant Avenue, Ludhiana organised a virtual tour activity for the students of the primary wing. Students toured various tourist spots of different states virtually.

They were given information about the tourist destinations and their special attractions. Principal Vandna Shahi said such virtual visits will really help students learn the importance of tourism.

