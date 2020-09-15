Punjab school events: Hansraj students celebrate Hindi Diwas virtually

ht-school

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:06 IST

Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, organised various activities to commemorate ‘Hindi Diwas’ through virtual route.

Various competitions like poetry recitation, storytelling, poster-making and slogan-writing were organised to dwell upon the need to improve the listening, speaking, reading and writing skills of the students.

The students were made aware of the significance and richness of Hindi language and were urged to make an endeavour to learn and enhance Hindi communication skills so that they can enjoy the language and also participate in various competitions.

Principal Jaya Bhardwaj on the occasion applauded the students for their participation.

“Hindi is the symbol of our social and cultural unity and is the main connecting language of the people of India. The knowledge and application of Hindi language is a powerful tool in the hands of Indians,” she said.

Storytelling competition held

Ludhiana : Ryan International School, Jamalapur, organised an inter-class storytelling contest to mark Hindi Diwas celebrations.

Students narrated famous stories of Akbar- Birbal, Tenali Raman, and Mulla Naseeruddin. Kaashvvi Sharma and Parth stood first. Aaradhya Bhumbla and Ishita Taneja stood second and third, respectively.

Students run for Fit India Freedom

Ludhiana : BCM Arya Model School, Shastri Nagar, conducted Fit India Freedom Run.The aim was to promote fitness and help all get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, diseases etc. The special feature of the run was a plogging event wherein teachers and students ran 2km following social distancing norms.Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter.

Green Land kids recite poems

Ludhiana : Students of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School provided children took part in a poetry recitation contest.

They recited poems on the topics: My teacher , my school , my dream. Principal Baldeep Pandher appreciated the efforts of the students.

Reading week organised

Ludhiana : BCM School, Basant City, organised virtual reading week for students. Each student read a book and then discussed the synopsis and message conveyed by the book. Students also encouraged their peers to read the book through their book reviews. The style, ease of language and attitude of writers were also discussed.

Kids make posters, write slogans

Chandigarh : Students of Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, observed World Literacy Day virtually last week.

Various competitions were conducted to highlight the importance of education. Powerpoint presentation, slogan-writing and poster-making activities were the main attractions.