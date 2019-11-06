e-paper
Streaming services comes with a massive environmental price

Watching a half-hour show on web-based streaming services would lead to emissions of 1.6 kg of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to driving 6.28 km, claimed a report by a French think tank the Shift Project.

ht-school Updated: Nov 06, 2019 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Streaming services comes with a massive environmental price. (Representational image)
Streaming services comes with a massive environmental price. (Representational image)
         

Watching a half-hour show on web-based streaming services would lead to emissions of 1.6 kg of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to driving 6.28 km, claimed a report by a French think tank the Shift Project. Last year, global online video streaming produced emissions equivalent to entire country of Spain and that amount may double in the next six years, according to the report. Web-based video traffic is expected to increase four times from 2017 to 2022 and account for 80% of all internet traffic by 2022.

