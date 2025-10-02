Abhishek Sharma dances to Punjabi music with mentor Yuvraj Singh at sister Komal Sharma's pre-wedding ceremony: Watch

A video of former cricketer Yuvraj Singh dancing with Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma at the latter’s sister Komal Sharma’s pre-wedding celebrations in Ludhiana, Punj has gone viral. The former India all-rounder was seen grooving on stage with Abhishek and his father Raj Kumar Sharma , drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The evening turned into a vibrant Punjabi celebration with singer Ranjit Bawa setting the mood. Abhishek matched steps to the beats of bhangra alongside Bawa, while Yuvraj brought his trademark energy to the dance floor. Adding to the charm, Abhishek's sister Komal herself joined the celebrations. Abhishek and the groom-to-be, Lavish Oberoi, twinned in coordinated black outfits as they enjoyed the festivities with family and friends.

The wedding festivities come at a special moment for Abhishek, who has just returned from a breakthrough Asia Cup 2025 campaign . The 24-year-old opener was named Player of the Tournament after scoring 314 runs in seven innings, including three consecutive half-centuries. His stellar form not only helped India clinch the title but also earned him a car as a reward for his performances.

Despite being the center of attention at home, Abhishek will not be present for his sister’s big day. According to a report in Dainik Jagaran, after attending the haldi ceremony, he left for Kanpur to join Team India ahead of the upcoming matches in the the ongoing series against Australia.

Komal Sharma is scheduled to tie the knot with Lavish Oberoi, son of Ludhiana-based hosiery businessman Kawaljit Singh, in Amritsar on Friday, October 3.

While Abhishek has been in the headlines for his cricketing exploits, it was his mentor Yuvraj who stole the limelight at the celebrations. The viral video of the two cricketers dancing together has fans buzzing online, with many celebrating the fun-filled side of the World Cup-winning star.