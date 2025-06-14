Father's Day 2025| Abhishek Sharma: ‘Gave me the courage to take cricket seriously'

As the world celebrates Father’s Day, India's rising cricket sensation Abhishek Sharma takes a quiet pause to reflect on the man who helped shape his journey, not just as a sportsman but as a human being — his father, Raj Kumar Sharma. “Everything I’ve achieved traces back to him. He’s the reason I ever dreamed this big,” Abhishek tells us. Abhishek Sharma and his father Raj Kumar Sharma

While many know Abhishek for his big shots and cool head under pressure, few have seen the countless hours behind the scenes — hours that began not in fancy academies but in early-morning practice sessions guided by his father’s quiet wisdom. “He always believed in me — more than anyone else ever did. That gave me the courage to take cricket seriously, even when the path looked uncertain,” says the 24-year-old cricketer.

Raj Kumar wasn’t just the encouraging parent cheering from the stands. He was the first coach, the first motivator, the first person to tell Abhishek that talent is just the starting point. “From the beginning, he drilled three things into me — discipline, humility, and consistency. He’d say, ‘Talent can open the door, but hard work and the right attitude will keep it open.’ That stuck,” he says.

Their bond has always gone beyond just runs and wickets. Abhishek fondly recalls the day he was selected for India — a moment every young cricketer dreams of. But his father’s response wasn’t loud celebration. It was something deeper. “He just hugged me and said, ‘Stay grounded. This is just the beginning.’ I’ll never forget the way he looked at me that day — so much pride, but so much calm,” he recalls.

That calmness, Abhishek says, is one of his father’s greatest strengths — especially in a world where expectations can be overwhelming. “He’s never been swayed by results. Whether I scored a hundred or got out for zero, he stayed the same. He’s more focused on the person I’m becoming rather than just the cricketer,” he adds.

And despite the demands of the sport, the two have managed to keep their bond rooted in simple rituals. “Every Father’s Day, we begin with a quiet breakfast together. No phones, no cricket talk, just us. It’s become our tradition — our space to be father and son, not player and mentor,” he shares.

When asked what qualities he admires most about his father, Abhishek doesn’t hesitate. “His patience, his honesty, and how he treats people with kindness and respect — I look up to all of it. I try to carry those values with me, whether I’m in the dressing room or outside it,” he adds.

As he continues to rise in his career, with more eyes watching and more expectations mounting, Abhishek remains grounded — largely because of his father’s unwavering presence. “He’s my anchor,” he says. Whenever things get overwhelming, I go back to what he taught me,” Abhishek ends.