Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcome baby girl – Check pictures, name and details!

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his singer wife Jankee Parekh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on August 15, 2025. The couple announced the happy news via a collaborative Instagram post on Sunday, also revealing their daughter’s name. Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have welcomed their second child on August 15, 2025(Instagram)

Sharing three heartwarming pictures, they wrote: “She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025. ‘Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.’ (sic)”

Married since 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, Sufi, in February 2021. Earlier in June, they had hinted at the pregnancy with a photoshoot caption: “The boy is ready for additional responsibility. So are we. We are accepting blessings, again.”

The first photo shows Sufi holding his newborn sister on his lap, wrapped in a cloth. The second captures Nakuul gazing blissfully at his daughter in her cradle, while the third is a joyous selfie of the beaming parents.

Meaning of Rumi

The name Rumi holds special meaning—in Japanese, it signifies beauty, flow/current, or lapis lazuli. It is also a tribute to the 13th-century Persian poet Jalal ad-Din Rumi.

Celebrities and fans shower love

Several industry peers extended their congratulations. Actor Dia Mirza wrote, “So much love to all 4 of you,” while comedian Bharti Singh exclaimed, “Congratulations yahooooo rumiiiiiii welcome.” Actor Gauahar Khan posted, “Awwwww god bless (heart emoji) so happy for ur family. Many many congratulations.”

Others, including Sushant Singh, Aahana Kumra, Priya Malik, Anyaa Singh, and Kishwer Merchantt, shared heartfelt messages. Fans also flooded the comments, with Meghna Mukherjee writing, “Many Congratulations Nakuul & Jankee! Also many many congratulations to Shail Aunty & Pratap Uncle.”

Nakuul, known for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 (2023) and Ishqbaaz (2019), and Jankee often share glimpses of their parenting journey with Sufi on social media.