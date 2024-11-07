Celebrating Coldplay in Lucknow, the candellight concert way

With sold-out shows, the upcoming Coldplay tour to India is inarguably among the most-talked-about music events lately. Ahead of the grand celebration, a candlelight concert has been organised in the city to celebrate the band’s music. Candlelight concert being staged

“This concept of concerts with a blend of live music in a candlelit ambience is already a big hit. When we decided to bring it to Lucknow, we already knew the city is known for its inclination towards performing arts. This will surely be an unforgettable evening of live music recreating the Regency era with some of the most iconic songs by Coldplay,” says Deepa Bajaj, organising member from the Live Your City.

From classical music, jazz, pop, movie soundtracks, ballets and many more presented with the biggest range of instruments played by international artistes, the group has already performed in the USA, Spain, the Netherlands, Korea along with all metropolitan cities of the country before reaching Lucknow.

She adds, “When in India, we further expanded our repertoire incorporating not just Western music but also Indian classical music with instruments like the sarangi, tabla. We have brought in artistes from across the globe under one roof. Besides, the series collaborates with local artistes also to offer a wide range of musical programmes, including timeless compositions, popular Punjabi music and pop hits.