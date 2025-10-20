30 years of DDLJ| Kajol reveals what change she would make in her part of Simran

One of the most loved romances of Indian cinema, the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 30 years today. Till date, the films hold several records to its name, along with it being an integral part of Indian pop culture. It has been used as a meta reference in several films over the decades. Ask Kajol if it fills her with pride being associated with an iconic film like this and she says, “It's not pride that comes into me at all. I am truly humbled by it.” Kajol on 30 years of DDLJ

The actor elaborates, “We never thought hum ye legacy banake chodenge when we made this film. We just thought we were making a good film and I am humbled by the fact that these many people and fans have made it so much bigger. They even continue to make it bigger than anything will ever be, almost in the sense that they've made it a tradition.”

Reflecting on the impact that the film has had, Kajol says, “I have had people come up to me and say, ‘We fell in love while watching DDLJ and when we had kids, we made them sit and watch it with us because we wanted to share that experience with them’. So, now they have given it to their kids like a part of their parents’ love story. They've intertwined it with their lives. That's not something that I can take credit for and say that ye meri wajah se hua hai, not at all.”

One of the most iconic feats of DDLJ is its uninterrupted run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir for three decades now. So much so, the film’s viewing there has become like a must-do for any visitor in the city. “If it is running in Maratha Mandir till today, and God willing, it will continue to, it is because of everybody making it a part of their life. Thank you so much to every fan out there. Every person who has gone and watched it and made it so much a part of their lives and has made us, through that, a part of your life,” Kajol says.

While it stands as an integral part of Hindi cinema’s history, is their anything she would like to change about her character Simran? “Main kuchh nahin change karun usme ya uske liye. Mujhe koi zarurat hi nahin,” she responds instantly, explaining, “The film was made 30 years ago, and it was correct for that time and space. The thought process behind all of it was right for then. Yes, today, if you take it in the current scenario, it would be a completely different story I'm sure. But for that time and space, I think DDLJ would not be what it is if you changed anything in it.”