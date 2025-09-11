Actor Aly Goni on Ganpati row: Trolling doesn’t bother me anymore

Actor Aly Goni has found himself in the middle of a social media storm after a video of him staying silent during a “Ganpati Bappa Morya” chant at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration went viral (see inset above). Clarifying his stance, the 34-year-old tells us, “I respect all religions, and that’s the reality which is not fake and can’t be changed.” Ali Goni

But Aly asserts, “Just because there are a handful of people who don’t understand a point of view, it’s okay with me. I am glad there are a lot of Hindus supporting me in this, too. I see this as a ray of hope in these times. Everyone has their own perspective. Those who want to understand my viewpoint will surely not side with the trolls. As I said, we all have a right to talk with free will."

While the actor admits that trolling doesn’t faze him, the misinterpretation of his actions did sting: “Baat ko galat sense mein lena is not right, and that’s what hurt me the most. Sitting at home, writing is easy. They abused me and threatened me, but trust me, it doesn’t matter. I have learned to take it in my stride, and I find it a normal trend nowadays on social media. For me, they are just paid bots.”

For Aly, controversies come with the territory. He explains, “Privacy or personal space for celebrities does not exist. Obviously, we will get targetted more than anyone else in the society. But that’s normal, I guess, because when we have chosen this life, then yeh sab toh sehna padega.”

But the actor is grateful for his fans. “My heart goes out to see how much they support me. I love all my friends and fans who stood by me. Itne dinon kuchh toh achha kiya,” he ends.