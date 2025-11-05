Actor Garima Agarwal: My priority now is strong content and film scale, not length — reaching audiences matters most

Actor Garima Agarwal has been acting since 2016, but after being a part of several films and playing parallel leads, she has realised the importance of being part of large-scale projects with the potential to reach wider audiences. Actor Garima Agarwal on set for shoot

Last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Tu Meri Puri Kahani, the actor reflects on her recent release.

“My role in my last release, The Taj Story, was shorter, but it is getting good visibility. I knew that it would be a talked-about film due to its controversy factor and would be seen in theatres as well as on OTT. After doing bigger roles, it's now important for me to be part of films that are widely watched. Now, my priority is content and the scale of the film over the length.”

She adds, “I had a bigger role in the film, but during the shoot at the Taj Mahal in Agra with Paresh Rawal sir, there was a protest, so we had to tweak the scene. Thankfully, we all managed to shoot some portions at the monument and got safely away from the protesting crowd.”

Speaking about her recent visit to Lucknow, she says, “I always wanted to do good content-based films, and thankfully, that has happened so far. We are lucky to work in times when such films are being made.”

“YRF’s OTT film Maharaj was on an important subject, and my recent release is also an issue-based film. I have also wrapped Layak Nalayak in London, which deals with a very important subject pertaining to NRIs but in a fun way,” she says.

The actor also shared updates on her upcoming projects. “I have completed shooting for Shree Baba Neeb Karori Maharaj, where I play Babaji’s mother. We shot the film in Prayagraj, Kainchi Dham (near Nainital), and partially in Pune. The team was also in Lucknow for that film, and we did a poster launch here. I shot Kamal Pandey’s Jahan Chaar Yaar here (2022), where I played Swara Bhaskar’s sister-in-law, and in December, I am again coming to shoot here.”

The 47-year-old took up acting relatively late, after teaching for 11 years.

“I always wanted to act, but since my family is from an educational background, I had to forgo that dream and got married. 19 years after, in 2016, I got a film offer, and my husband and kids were supportive. I did environmental-based film Saako 363 with Sneha Ullal as a parallel lead, but unfortunately, it could not be released,” she reveals.

On a concluding note, she adds, “I also did Rajshri Production’s film Dono (2023), where I played Rajveer Deol’s aunt, Love Karoon Ya Shaadi, where I played the male lead’s mother, and Love is Forever, where I played the female lead’s mother.”