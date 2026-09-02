Actor Kashmira Irani and husband Akshat Saxena on pregnancy: Ours is a New Year baby

Actor Kashmira Irani Saxena and her husband, the pilot-turned-actor Akshat Saxena, have announced their pregnancy, calling it the 'right time to share the news with all." Actor Kashmira Irani Saxena, (inset with husband Akshat Saxena)

The Main Vapas Aaunga actor, who is currently in her second trimester, says, “We found out we were pregnant in May. It was a phase that we, as a couple, wanted to exclusively soak in. To reveal such news to the world, you need to be prepared. Moreover, I have always been a private person, which is why I took my time adjusting to the idea of becoming a mother. Eventually, we decided on a date to share the news on social media.”

Kashmira shares that she wants to live in the moment. “More than me, Akshat is enjoying each day as it comes. His focus is entirely on me, which is why he planned a nine-day long babymoon to Thailand to celebrate the big news. We are looking forward to January 2027, as we are expecting a New Year baby.”

Describing her pregnancy journey, she adds, “Every woman has a unique experience as a mom-to-be, and thankfully, mine has been smooth. I am very much open to work and hope to continue for a few more months. I will be available 24/7 once the baby arrives, but as of now, I am more than happy to be on screen playing any good, pregnant character.”



Kashmira has been working across with notable performances in projects like Seven, Dharmakshetra, Dosti... Yaariyan... Manmarziyan, and more recently, Modern Love Mumbai and Shoorveer along with films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and release Detective Sherdil.



On the personal front, Kashmira married pilot Akshat Saxena on February 10, 2024, in an intimate, royal ceremony held in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.







