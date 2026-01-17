Actor Priya Bapat on her transformation: Fitness is a long-term effort that eventually pays off

Actor Priya Bapat is driving views with her stunning fitness transformation, proving that hard work yields powerful results. Priya Bapat (Instagram)

“Fitness transformations are a long term effort that eventually pays off,” the actor says, reflecting on her journey.

Priya is currently wrapping her Marathi web-series. However, she shares her intense dedication to fitness for a future role. “For this role [the current one] I needed to be as I have been, but for the project slated to go on floors at the end of January, I will surely get to reap the benefits of my transformed self, as the role is such. I want to just fit the character well, in fact there are a lot of action roles I want to draw.”

Priya credits her long-standing commitment to the gym to her husband-actor Umesh Kamat. “I have been into hard-core gymming for the last ten years, all thanks to my fitness freak husband,” she shares the motivation behind her recent focus on abs, “Flaunting abs has never been on my mind, but now when I did, I realised it actually helps you to motivate more to work and rework on your fitness. And never get disheartened if the body is not transforming at a go, because it does take time and that’s the only way no short cuts..”

The actor elaborates on her regimen: “Earlier, twice for different projects I have gained up to 10 kgs and subsequently lost the same. But this time it was way different, as I had to work on my core, each and every muscle had to be activated and, of course, abs to be in perfect shape too.”

For Priya, looking fit on screen has been a revelation, merging her physical and emotional dedication to her craft. “When I thought about getting my pictures done, the only thing on my mind was I should not only look the best version but also be a happy version of myself. And that’s what struck me as an actor, because for me it’s not limited to saying your lines and dialogues, but it is also about prepping up physically and emotionally. One has to learn to take up challenges, look different, and be true to the character if it needs physical transformation.”