After Madhuri Dixit, Rana Daggubati shares his view on Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift debate: ‘It’s a lifestyle’

Recently during an interview, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit shared her thoughts on the 8-hour shift debate in the film industry. The debate originally stemmed after Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas’ Spirit because her request for an 8-hour shift as a new mother was not obliged. Commenting on the matter, Madhuri shared that she is a workaholic and was working 12 hours for her upcoming web series Mrs Deshpande . However, Madhuri went on to explain that it’s each to their own. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati, who already shared his opinion on the fixed shifts earlier this year, has now talked about the debate once again.

During his appearance on The Hollywood Reporter Roundtable 2025, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vikramaditya Motwane and Archana Kalpathi, actor Rana Daggubati shared his view on fixed shifts on a film set. He explained, “This is not a job; it's a lifestyle. Each film will ask for something else. It's not a factory. We could sit for eight hours and the best scene comes out, or sit for fifty and nothing comes out.” Back in June, Rana was asked about the debate and he had shared how it depends on the person, project and the region they are working in.

Speaking to Lallantop, Rana had shared, “It depends on the project, the person, and the region. For example, in Maharashtra, it's a 12-hour shift, while in Telugu cinema typically has an 8-hour shift starting at 7 am. Everyone has a certain mentality, and the city also gives to certain things. You are seeing it as a generic statement - it is not. If you have to shoot on a set, it depends on how much prep you need. There are films taking place on a big spectacle where only two shoots take place in a day.”

After Deepika’s exit from Spirit, Sandeep onboarded Triptii Dimri opposite Prabhas. Deepika, on the other hand, signed Allu Arjun and Atlee’s next film, tentatively titled #AA22xA6.