Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s kiss at Saiyaara success bash makes fans dig up Aditya and Shraddha’s similar video; watch

Mohit Suri’s film Saiyaara has emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025. It’s a love story which brought audiences back to theatres in an era of action movies, making fans fall in love with the idea of love all over again. Apart from the phenomenal performance delivered by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the soulful music and the heartwrenching story, a major highlight of Saiyaara was the vibe similar to Mohit’s 2013 masterpiece Aashiqui 2, which introduced us to Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s adorable jodi. Well, Ahaan and Aneet’s real-life chemistry is now reminding netizens of Aditya and Shraddha. Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

The team of Saiyaara recently got together to celebrate the success of the movie. In a viral video from the unforgettable evening, Ahaan Panday gave his co-star Aneet Padda a side hug and kissed her on the head. This endearing moment left fans gushing across the internet. Well, the viral clip has now made several netizens dig up a similar video starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, which was reportedly shot at the success bash of Aashiqui 2. In the throwback video, Aditya threw his arm around Shraddha before giving her a kiss on the head. Both the endearing videos have left fans with butterflies fluttering in their stomach.

In the comment section of these comparison videos, several fans showered love on the four actors. But many prayed that Ahaan and Aneet’s rumoured romance gets a happy ending, unlike Shraddha and Aditya’s rumoured real-life love story. one such fan claimed, “Same energy...but i hope the ending isn't the same❤️‍🩹,” whereas another comment read, “Happy ending hojaye bas is baar.” Another netizen gushed, “God bless them with happy ending PLEASEEEE😭❤️‍🩹,” whereas an internet user stated, “same same but God please not the ending...❤️.”

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Ahaan and Aneet to announce their next projects!