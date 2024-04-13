Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan to Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila: Here’s your weekend binge list

Weekends can get even more hectic than weekdays. While some catch up with friends and family, others try to finish up personal chores. Well, when you finally get a chance to take a breath and relax, here’s a list of films that you can binge on this weekend. Must-watch films for your weekend binge list

Maidaan

Starring Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, the passionate and intense football coach who came to be known as the architect of the sport in India, Maidaan arrived in theatres this week. If you enjoy sports dramas and a few hours of undisturbed fun, go book your tickets now

Amar Singh Chamkila

This one is for the movie buffs who enjoy watching new releases from the comfort of their homes. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra turn into Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Singh— Punjabi singing sensations who were assassinated— in this Imtiaz Ali directorial, which took a direct to digital route

Family Star

This Telugu film follows the story of a middle class architect, played by Vijay Deverakonda, who falls in love with a successful entrepreneur portrayed by Mrunal Thakur. But their love story sees many twists and turns on the way, which make it a fun bumpy ride. Catch this roller coaster of love in your nearest theatres

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bromance, action and a lot of star power— these are the key ingredients of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which clashed with Devgn-starrer Maidaan in theatres earlier this week. If a masala entertainer is what you crave, don’t miss this sci-fi action thriller on the silver screen this weekend

Premalu

This Malayalam rom com is being hailed as a blockbuster thanks to its relatable and light storyline. Starring Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, Premalu released in theatres earlier this year. But now it is available for streaming in Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil languages on the digital platform. So grab your popcorn and enjoy a fun binge-watch session

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s hilarious sci-fi rom com is another theatrical hit which is now available on OTT. Watch Kapoor fall hopelessly in love with a robot played by Sanon, who is way too convincing as SIFRA— Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. This film has romance, comedy, drama and even a little action all wrapped in one

Now that you have had a chance to peruse our binge list, which of these films are you planning to watch this weekend?