Akshay Kumar, Yash, Vivek Oberoi and more: Indian stars returning to negative roles

The line between hero and villain is getting blurrier in Indian cinema, with several established leading men choosing darker parts in upcoming films. Akshay Kumar plays a psychopathic antagonist in Haiwaan, Yash takes on Ravana in Ramayana, while Vivek Oberoi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Harshvardhan Rane and Abhishek Bachchan are also returning to negative or morally grey territory. For stars long associated with playing the hero, these roles offer a chance to turn familiar screen images on their head. L-R: Akshay Kumar, Yash and Prithviraj Sukumaran (Instagram)

Yash: Ramayana Best known for playing the anti-hero Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, Kannada superstar Yash steps into the role of Ravana in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Yash has said the familiarity of Ravana’s story made the role particularly challenging, while Ranbir has praised the actor’s portrayal for moving away from stereotypical depictions of the mythological antagonist. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, with Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027. The much-anticipated Ram-Ravana confrontation will feature in the second instalment.