Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Alia Bhatt is dating Aksar from Dubai’: Throwback to when birthday boy Varun Dhawan tried to start a rumour; watch

ByMahima Pandey
Apr 24, 2025 06:11 PM IST

On Varun Dhawan's 38th birthday, let's look back at the time he tried very hard to start a fake rumour about Alia Bhatt and her love life

Varun Dhawan is one actor who can share the screen with any diva and create great chemistry. May it be with Kriti Sanon in Bhediya (2022) or with Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 (2024). That’s not all. In films like Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), Varun convincingly romanced not one but two heroines! But one jodi that fans can never seem to get enough of is Varun and his fellow student Alia Bhatt. Not just their onscreen chemistry but even their offscreen friendship has a crazy fan following across the nation. Well, today on Varun’s 38th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time he tried to start a fake rumour about Alia.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

It all started during the promotions of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s second film together, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). During an interview, Varun claimed that Alia has a secret boyfriend. He stated, “There's this boy called Aksar. It's a fact. Dubai mein rehta hai, his name is Aksar.” When Alia asked him to stop making people up, Varun replied, “You have a full affair going on with this boy.” When they joined Karan Johar on his chat show that year, Varun said he wants to start a rumour about Alia and claimed, “She's dating this boy in Dubai. Dating this builder in Dubai.” He turned to ask Alia his name and she replied ‘Aksar’ before telling KJo that Varun has made up the person.

Meanwhile, Varun continued to say, “She's dating this guy from Dubai called Aksar who has highlights, golden highlights.” Years later when Varun and Arjun Kapoor graced Karan Johar’s chat show, VD once again brought up Alia’s fake love life and said, “She was dating that boy from Dubai. Ali.” The joke continued during the promotions of their next film Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). In an interview, Varun revealed, “He's not from this country, he's from Dubai. We have spoken about him before on this same interview.” Alia clarified, “There is nobody from Dubai. I don't even know anybody from Dubai. I just know the malls.” But Varun didn’t stop and further added, “His name is Akhmal. Don't lie Alia! She was madly in love with him. You are dating a guy from Dubai. He has golden streaks in his hair.”

Interestingly, during the promotions of their next film Kalank (2019), fans got a hint about Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship when she called Varun ‘Ran…’ by mistake while he was annoying her. Well, this friendship is truly special!

News / HTCity / Cinema / ‘Alia Bhatt is dating Aksar from Dubai’: Throwback to when birthday boy Varun Dhawan tried to start a rumour; watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On