Alia Bhatt reveals she and Varun Dhawan fight like cats & dogs, asks fans to manifest Dulhania 3: ‘Put it out there’

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra began their journeys together in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student of the Year. In the college rom com, Alia’s character was initially dating Varun, but later fell in love and got married to Sidharth’s character. Their chemistry was cute, but nothing compared to the love that Alia and Varun’s pairing in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) received. Pretty soon #Varia became one of the most adored jodis of Bollywood. Well, it has been 6 long years since Alia and Varun shared the screen and fans just can’t wait any longer. Thankfully, Alia has shown keen interest in reuniting with her fellow student again. Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Recently, Alia Bhatt got together with her fans for a fun meet and greet. During the same, she opened up about working with Varun Dhawan again. In a viral video from the event, Alia shares, “Both VD and I are aware that it'll be really nice for us to do one more film together. Cause we genuinely have a lot of fun together, working together. We're like two children and two cats and dogs, always fighting. Hopefully soon. Just, again, put it out there in the universe and make a beautiful story for us to come together and it will happen, for sure. Abhi bohot time hai yaar. We both are here to stay!”

After Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia and Varun came together for the spiritual sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) before reuniting in Kalank (2019). For the longest time, fans expected a third part to their beloved Dulhania franchise. When asked about Dulhania 3 at the meet and greet, Alia replied, “Dulhania 3? Haan but script toh honi chahiye naa.” When fans said that they could make it, Alia enthusiastically stated, “That's a great idea. It'll be the first of its kind. Why don't you come together and write a script? It'll be amazing. I think it's a fabulous idea.”

Currently Varun is gearing up for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Janhvi Kapoor. Initially there were rumours suggesting that this film was actually the next part in the Dulhania series. However, KJo had dismissed these reports. Alia, on the other hand, is shooting for Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.