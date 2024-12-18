Alia Bhatt likes Ranbir Kapoor’s viral video showing his lovable side at an event; fans call them ‘happily married’

Like every other celebrity couple, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have their share of fans and haters. While some internet users are always gushing over Ralia as they set couple goals, others can’t stop trolling them. Remember when Alia revealed how Ranbir often asks her to wipe off her lipstick because he prefers her natural lip colour? Based on this tiny detail from their personal life, RK was soon tagged as a ‘red flag’ by a majority of netizens on social media. Well, recently an unseen video of Ranbir’s lovable and caring side surfaced on Instagram from the RK Film Festival, to shut down nasty trolls once and for all. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at RK Film Festival

In this viral clip, from the Raj Kapoor Film Festival hosted by the Kapoor Khandaan last week, Ranbir looks like a total pookie! It is a cute compilation of videos where the actor is constantly holding Alia’s hand, helping her down the stairs like a true gentleman, pulling her down to sit next to him for the family photo and helping her up. Ranbir also helps Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father Randhir Kapoor stand up from his seat after the photo session of the family on the red carpet in this viral post. Interestingly, Alia has liked one such video which has the words ‘the Ranbir kapoor they don't post about’ written on it.

The post liked by Alia has been reshared by a fan page dedicated to the actor. Well, the original video shared by another social media user has been showering with sweet comments from Alia and Ranbir’s fans ever since it was posted. For instance, one netizen gushed, “He's gentlemen and they're happily married couple. They don't need to prove it to anyone,” whereas another remembered, “In Kareena’s podcast, she asked him about raha’s birth. And he shared he was alia all the time. And, she clearly told him that he’s such a good husband because saif wouldn’t stay with her in the hospital.” Another fan came out in RK’s support, sharing, “If you are trolling him for not doing “basic things”, you should also appreciate him for doing basic things,” while another netizen claimed, “He is hated for no reason they are the most natural and normal couple unlike some others Jin kai camera on hotey hi drama start ho jata "Yai mere ghar ki lakshmi hai"🤡.”

Well, after watching this adorable video of Ranbir and Alia’s candid moments, the internet is sure to fall in love with them all over again.