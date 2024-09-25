Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor gets a kiss from dadi Neetu as they return from Paris; watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently jetted off to France for Paris Fashion Week 2024. They were accompanied by their daughter Raha Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who took the internet by storm with their super cute reunion at the airport. In a video that went viral within seconds, Raha excitedly greeted her dadi before their flight in a super cute voice. In Paris, Alia made her debut on the Paris Fashion Week ramp in a silver breastplate, but the real question on many minds was ‘where is Raha?’ Well, much to our delight, the beloved star kid made another cute appearance at the airport today. Raha returns from Paris with Alia, Ranbir and dadi Neetu

The happy family was snapped at the airport today when they returned to Mumbai from their workation. Alia and Ranbir were dressed casually with a sleepy Raha in her daddy dearest’s arms. But what stole our heart was yet another aww-dorable moment between Raha and her dadi. In a clip shared by the paparazzi, Neetu gives her granddaughter a sweet kiss before walking to her car. While many netizens were left gushing over the dadi-poti duo after this video surfaced on the internet, there are some trolls who gave their nasty two cents in the comment section below.

Netizens react to Neetu and Raha's airport video

Fans showered love as always. One social media user gushed, “Raha look's like a little Alia Bhatt 😍”, whereas another netizen stated: “Dadi loves her granddaughter very much.” But a majority of comments were sadly by trolls. One particular nasty message read: “Iski dadi kitna drama kar rahi ha camera dekhke”, whereas another internet user claimed, “Dadi ko ghr mein time nhe milta payar krny ka😂.” Another comment read: “But Dadi Ke pyar se Raha irritate Ho gayi 😢”, while another netizen opined, “Alia ko sasumaa ki presence achi nhi lagi lagta hai muh latka hua hai😂.”

Well, we don’t know about trolls, but we are loving Neetu and Raha’s adorable moments!