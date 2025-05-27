Amid Spirit’s Deepika Padukone vs Sandeep Reddy Vanga controversy, angry fans ask ‘why sl*t-shame Triptii Dimri?’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming project Spirit is one of the most talked about films this week, and for all the wrong reasons. Initially rumours suggested that Deepika Padukone had been roped in opposite Prabhas. However, it was later reported that DP bowed out of the project because her alleged demands were not met — expectations to work 8 hours a day with 6 being shoot time, a whopping fee of ₹20 crores along with profit-sharing in the film and refusal to deliver lines in Telugu. This was followed by fans celebrating Triptii Dimri’s onboarding as the female lead. But things got dirty when a report claimed that Deepika walked out of Spirit due to discomfort in performing bold scenes and ‘A-rated content’. Deepika Padukone was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Spirit

A report shared by Pinkvilla also claimed that Prabhas and Triptii Dimri were told about the ‘requirement to shoot for bold scenes’, which they agreed to. Soon after these reports surfaced online, Sandeep Reddy Vanga lashed out on Twitter. In an angry tweet, the filmmaker wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA(Non Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for ? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it. Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha. #dirtyPRgames I like this kahawath very much :-) खुंदक में बिल्ली खंबा नोचे !”

Netizens then began speculating that Sandeep’s tweet was aimed at Deepika. One internet user even described the controversy as, “Fake Feminism vs Toxic Misogynist 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Meanwhile, some called out DP. For instance, a social media user shared, “Finally, Deepika’s ugly pr game has met its match in Vanga. She leaked the bold scenes bit to get Tripti hate and save herself from criticism for leaving but Vanga won’t have it!,” whereas another wrote, “If dp can dish out, why not dish out against prabhas or vanga ? Problem is with them. Why against tripti ? A newer & younger actress. All the feminism gyan she gives is only when she needs support but won’t take a minute to pull down another woman.”

But a majority were concerned about Triptii and how she is being shown in a bad light amid this whole fiasco. A fan came out in the actor’s support and wrote, “Does anyone else feel like Tripti is being slut shamed a LOT? It could be any article or comment about her, and somehow people would connect it to her being a 'bold' 'A-rated' actress,” whereas another pointed out, “yes happening with all her projects. Still some use "Bhabhi 2" from Animal in a derogatory manner. During Bad Newzz, her character involved with two men was slut shamed and accused of pushing a fake feminist agenda - like cmon she's not writing the story. Her kissing scene in BB3, Beiraada song. Her character had limited depth and shamed that she rely on bold scenes, rather than acting skills. I hope Dhadak 2 change things for her, people can focus on her acting.” Another angry post read, “DP was not removed; she chose not to do the film where the director did not accept her demands. Also, what’s wrong with doing an A rated film? What’s the reason for always slutshaming Tripti? Wasn’t RK a part of the so called A rated scenes too? I don’t see anyone shaming him like they shame Tripti. Hypocrisy and misogyny at its finest!,” whereas a fan claimed, “In all this mess, the most mud slinging is happening on tripti without any fault of her.”

Fans are enraged because something similar happened back in January this year. Triptii was set to share the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s film, which was initially titled Aashiqui 3. But sources later claimed that she was dropped from the project as she was ‘too exposed’ after Animal (2023) for the role in the upcoming romantic film, which demanded ‘purity in demeanour’. This had left netizens shocked, with many coming out in Triptii’s support. In the end, it was reported that Triptii was never a part of the project.

According to new reports, Triptii will be playing the role of a doctor in Spirit, who falls in love with a cop portrayed by Prabhas.