Amid Spirit controversy, Deepika Padukone reveals what kind of people she wants to collaborate with

Since the last few days, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has been in the news in association with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit. Initially buzz suggested that Deepika was roped in opposite Prabhas. But she later walked out and Triptii Dimri was cast as the female lead. Soon there were rumours that Deepika opted out of Spirit because she was uncomfortable with bold scenes. This resulted in an angry tweet by Sandeep, which netizens guessed was an attack on DP. Well, amid the crazy controversy, Deepika has now revealed what kind of people she wants to collaborate with. Deepika Padukone

In a recent chat with Harper's Bazaar, Deepika Padukone was asked how she balances work schedule with her personal life. To this, the new mom replied, “I just listen to my gut, to what feels right. I think it's easier said than done but I think it's when you shut out the noise around you and you just listen to your gut, I think the answers are always there. So I think, you know, wanting to collaborate with people that I know I'm going to have a good time working with, surrounding myself with family and friends and being authentic, I think is how I'm able to find my balance.”

On the work front, Deepika is out of Spirit but she does have another exciting project in her kitty. Reports suggest that the actor, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh with husband Ranveer Singh last year, is all set to make her comeback on the silver screen with Shah Rukh Khan’s next film King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the project marks SRK’s first ever film with his darling daughter Suhana Khan. Deepika is also expected to reunite with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, the much-awaited sequel to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD (2024).