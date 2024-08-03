Anant Ambani obliges fans with selfies on Paris trip with Radhika Merchant; netizens hail him as ‘favourite Ambani’

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant have had an incredibly hectic year. After back-to-back pre-wedding bashes with their celebrity friends in Jamnagar and Europe, Anant and Radhika tied the nuptial knot in a grand ceremony on July 12. Well, the newlyweds are now busy relaxing and rejuvenating. They are in France for their honeymoon, attending the Paris Olympics 2024. Several videos as well as pictures of the couple strolling on the streets have gone viral on social media. They look adorable together, but the latest clip is winning hearts all because of Anant. Anant Ambani with fans in Paris

In this viral video which surfaced on social media, Anant steps out of his car and greets fans as they come closer to take a picture with him. He smiles and obliges them with selfies while his bodyguard makes sure nobody gets too close. When asked if he speaks French, Anant replies no but goes on to greet the fan with a smile by saying ‘bonjour’. He even asks them where they are from. When the fan who is recording this video asks if he can take a picture, Anant sweetly says, “Come come.” Meanwhile, Radhika smiles at the crowd of fans.

Anant’s humble and gentle nature is winning the internet, with many lauding the way he was raised. In the comment section of this video, one fan shared, “I not from India but I love how humble this guy really is,so gentle and easygoing”, while YouTuber and internet sensation Kili Paul wrote: “🙌🙌This level of humbleness n how he interract with everybody like he is nobody🙌🙌❤️❤️hats off!!🙌.” Calling Anant their ‘favourite Ambani’, a fan gushed, “Zero attitude ...I love him😍 he's my all time favorite Ambani 😍”, whereas another comment read: “Among the billionaire people i know, Mukesh Ambani children are the most humble people I have ever seen.. they are the richest family in Asia, but they are well mannered , polite and respectful.”

Some even commented on the bodyguard, who removed a fan’s hand from Anant’s shoulder while they took a picture. For instance, a social media user joked, “Bodyguard be like - Buddy that Shirt is much more expensive than your Net worth 😂😂😂.”

Anant is slowly becoming a fan favourite. Is he your favourite Ambani too?