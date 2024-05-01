Anushka Sharma birthday special: 5 times Virat Kohli and his better half were quirky, relatable and oh-so cute

Once upon a time, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli called his actor wife Anushka Sharma his ‘better half’. If the world was not already a fan of the power couple, this was enough to make us fall in love with them. The two have been through thick and thin together and have never failed at setting couple-goals for us, by just being themselves. So today on Vamika and Akaay's mother's 36th birthday, let’s celebrate her along with the couple’s love and their never-ending quirkiness, which has a permanent place in our hearts. Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their quirky best

When Anushka asked Virat to hit a ‘chauka’ as a fan

This was probably the most iconic video shared by the couple during the COVID-19 lockdown (2020). Anushka felt Virat must be missing the cricket field so she turned into a particular type of fan who preaches players from the stands. While he sat next to her, the actor hilariously yelled, “Kohli! Ae, Kohli Kohli! Chauka maar naa, chauka. Kya kar raha hai?” Virat just looked at her and shook his head, while fans across the country rolled on the floor laughing

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

When Virat perfectly delivered a dialogue from Anushka’s film

At an event, Virat left Anushka stunned while the crowd cheered for him when he perfectly repeated Ranveer Singh’s iconic dialogue from her third film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). When Anushka said ‘pyaar vyapaar ki jodi kabhi nahi baithti’, Virat took a minute and replied, “Binness karle mere saath. Bread pakode ki kasam, kabhi dhokha nahi dunga.” The actor was pleasantly surprised. She joked that it felt as good as a proposal

When Anushka lifted Virat in her arms

Anushka is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. But with this throwback video, she proved she’s indeed strong. The actor left Virat in awe when she picked him up in her arms from behind, as they waited for their shot on a set. When the cricketer asked her to do it again, she made him promise he wouldn’t help and lifted him again. While some fans were incredibly impressed by Anushka’s strength, a majority of internet users gushed over how relatable the couple is

When #Virushka flaunted their almost-perfect dance skills

In her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), Anushka taught Shah Rukh Khan a few moves on the song Dance Pe Chance. Well, last year she took a chance on dance again, this time with her husband. Virat and Anushka flaunted their dance skills on singer Shubh’s track Elevated. They were on point until Anushka accidentally hurt Virat with her enthusiasm and knee. The cricketer’s reaction left fans as well as Anushka in splits

When Anushka sledged Virat and he hilariously hit back

At an event, Anushka was given the task to sledge Virat, which means insulting a player of another team during an ongoing game. As he got ready to bat, the actor stood behind him like a wicket-keeper and said, “Come on, come on Virat, Virat. Today is 24th April, aaj toh run bana le.” Happy with her sledging skills, Anushka jumped in joy and hugged her husband. But she was left deeply impressed when Virat hit back, “Jitni tumhaari poori team ne April, May, June, July mein nahi banaye utne match hain mere.” Anushka cutely replied that she’s on his team now

Bonus content

On Anushka’s birthday, we want to give her fans a special gift. So here is bonus content of the actor at her quirky best, enjoying herself in a playground during a play date with her daughter Vamika Kohli

We wish Anushka a very happy birthday as we eagerly wait to witness her shine again onscreen. She will next be seen as Jhulan Goswami in Netflix’s much awaited Chakda 'Xpress.