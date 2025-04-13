Baisakhi 2025 | For Manjot Singh it's a day about love, langar and seva

Growing up in Delhi, actor Manjot Singh has fond memories of celebrating Baisakhi. Whether it was going to the Gurdwara to help with the preparations or simply spending quality time with his family, the actor looks forward to the harvest festival, which also marks the Sikh New Year. Actor Manjot Singh recalls his favourite childhood memories.

Talking about how he celebrates the day, he says, “We celebrate it by distributing sweets and organising langar. Bade hi aaram se, pyaar se, na zyaad shor-sharaba, ache se celebrate karte hai family ke saath.”

Sharing an anecdote from his personal life, the 32-year-old recalls a lesson passed down by his mother: “My mom always says that Baisakhi comes once a year but whenever you eat, you must always pray for the farmers ki unki fasal achhi ho. Toh ye main aaj bhi hamesha pray karta hoon,” (Farmers' harvest is good. So, this is something I still pray) shares Manjot, known for films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!,(2008) Fukrey (2013) and Dream Girl (2019).

Recalling his childhood memories, Manjot says Baisakhi wasn’t just about celebration - it also meant taking a break from playtime and dedicating it to sewa at the Gurdwara.

“Baisakhi ke din hum khelte nahi thhe. Hum Gurdware mein time spend karte thhe, waha ki safaiyaan, decorations aur langar mein jo ban raha hai usme aap kya dena chahte ho jaise ki hum raashan dete thhe, yehi sab karte thhe. Hum langar seva bhi karte thhe,” shares Manjot who will next be seen in Param Sundari and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu 2.

Ask him about his favourite Baisakhi dish and he says with a smile, “Meri mummy humesha kheer banati hai, bahut hi tasty!”